St. Paul Man Gets Over 11-Years in Prison for Cocaine Possession

ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to prison for drug possession.

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced 36-year-old John Pickens, Jr. to just over 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Pickens, Jr. was convicted by a federal jury in June on one count of possession with intent to sell cocaine.

According to court documents, St. Paul Police attempted to stop Pickens, Jr. who eventually led police on a several mile chase.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle on the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul and arrested him.

Court records show a search of Pickens, Jr's vehicle found six packages of cocaine weighing a total of six kilograms.