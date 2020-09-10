St. Paul Guaranteed $500 Monthly Income Proposal Hits a Snag

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A pilot program proposed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to guarantee $500 in monthly income to 150 low-income families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit a snag.

The City Council delayed a vote until at least next week after Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum warned that the city needs to ensure the program won't violate laws on how the city spends the money it is receiving under the federal CARES Act.

McCollum says the city needs to ensure that the extra income won't make participants ineligible for existing aid programs.

Carter says the program will pass muster.