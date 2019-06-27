St. Louis Park City Council Drops Pledge of Allegiance

ST. LOUIS PARK (AP) -- The City Council in a Minneapolis suburb is dropping the Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings in an attempt to be more inclusive to its more diverse residents.

St. Louis Park council member Tim Brausen says there was a concern that reciting the pledge intimidates some newer residents within a climate of political polarization and the controversy over federal immigration policies.

City resident Patti Carlson says she fears the council's action is ``all about image and not substance.'' She says her grandparents wanted to be Americans when they immigrated to the United States.

The measure, passed 5-0 last week, takes effect July 15.