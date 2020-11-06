St. Joseph Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Arrest in Becker

BECKER -- A St. Joseph man faces multiple charges following an arrest in Sherburne County.

Becker Police were called to the intersection of Highway 10 and Sherburne Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning for a rollover accident on the BNSF railroad tracks.

Police say when they arrived, the driver took off on foot. Police were able to catch up with the driver, who was identified as 23-year-old Tristan Roy.

Police say Roy was found with drugs on him and had a felony warrant in Stearns County for being a felon in possession of a gun and 5th degree controlled substance violation.

Roy was taken to Monticello Hospital for his injuries before being booked in the Sherburne County Jail.

He faces charges of fleeing a police officer, 5th degree controlled substance violation and driving after revocation.