St. Joseph Hosting annual Rocktoberfest on Saturday

ST. JOSEPH -- The third annual Rocktoberfest will be held in downtown St. Joseph this Saturday.

The event will run from 4:00 p.m. until midnight with the cost to get in $10 either in advance or at the gate.

The Bavarian Musikmeisters will play from 4:00 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. and the Gregory James Band will be on stage from 9:00 p.m. until midnight.

There will also be stein holding contests and ax throwing, along with German food and a variety of German and Minnesota brews.

This is a 21 and older event that is sponsored by the St. Joseph Booster Club.

