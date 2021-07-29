St. Joseph Council Members Fill Vacancy on City Council

ST. JOSEPH -- A vacancy on the St. Joseph city council has been filled.

Council members have selected Jonathan Hazen to serve the remainder of Brian Theisen's term when ends on December 31st of 2022. Hazen will take the Oath of Office on Monday.

Hazen was one of six applicants the council interviewed on Tuesday.

Theisen resigned from the council earlier this month.

This is the second vacancy this year that the council had to fill. They selected Kevin Kleusner from a pool of eight applicants in January, for an opening created when Anne Buckvold handed in her resignation.

