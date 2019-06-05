St. Joseph City Administrator To Retire Next Month

ST. JOSEPH -- After over three decades working for the city of St. Joseph, city administrator Judy Weyrens will retire next month.

During Monday's city council meeting, Weyrens announced her plans to retire after 33-years working for the city.

Weyrens says with a lot of key projects wrapping up, she felt it was a good opportunity for someone new to come in.

Change is always hard for everybody and I think sometimes you need to take a step back, even for me on what I want to do with my life. I think St. Joseph has grown so well and I think it's a great opportunity for someone else to come in.

Weyrens first began working for the city in 1986 as a secretary, before moving on to working as the finance director, then becoming the administrator.

She says she still views one of her first projects as one of her biggest accomplishments.

One of my first projects was two housing developments, Pond View Ridge and Northland, those are both beautiful developments. When I started the city had a population of 3,000 people, now we have over 7,000 people. I think those developments made the city more well rounded.

Weyrens says the council will discuss how they want to fill the position at their meeting next week.

She says she's looking forward to having more free time to enjoy some of her other hobbies.

Her official last day will be July 12th.