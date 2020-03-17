UPDATE: Area Cities Closing Public Buildings, Restricting Access

ST. JOSEPH -- Waite Park, Sartell, Rice, Sauk Rapids, and St. Joseph officials are restricting access to several buildings in their communities.

The city of Sauk Rapids is closing its City Hall and other public facilities to the public. The closure will be in effect until April 1st. The city is also postponing or canceling non-essential gatherings, meeting and travel. The March 23rd Sauk Rapids City Council meeting as well as the April 6th Planning Commission, and the April 7th HRA Meeting have all been canceled.

St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz says city hall and other government facilities will have limited access effective immediately. The St. Joseph city council meeting for Monday has been canceled.

Schultz says The Community Center will also be restricted. The Food Shelf and Little Saints Academy will remain open, but all other functions such as Adult Basic Education, Open Gym, Historical Society will be stopped for the time being and the building closed.

In Waite Park, City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says they are closing all public access to its city owned and operated facilities, including City Hall, until April 1st. Essential city services will continue without interruption.

The city of Sartell is closing public access to city facilities. The closure will be in effect as of 4:00 p.m. Monday. This includes City Hall and the Community Center. This will be in effect until further notice.

The city of Rice is closing public access to all city facilities. The closure includes City Hall, Lions Building and the Old Village Hall. Essential public safety services will continue. This will be in effect until April 14th.

All city staff for Waite Park, Rice, Sartell and St. Joseph will be available by phone or email.

