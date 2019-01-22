St. Joseph Barbers Move into Original City Hall Building

ST. JOSEPH -- Two new barbershops have moved into a familiar space in St. Joseph.

Both Jan's Barbershop and Two Bits Men's Grooming Salon are under the same roof at 21 1st Avenue Northwest, behind the American Legion.

Jan Glandon is the owner of Jan's Barbershop and Brian Wohlman is the owner of Two Bits Men's Grooming Salon.

Glandon says the building itself was one of the main reasons they wanted to each move their businesses.

"Our owner of our building, his wife has a business in here too, she works for the Major League Baseball Players Association and then there are a couple of apartments up above but years ago, this was St. Joseph's original City Hall location."

(Chrissy Gaetke, WJON)

When you first walk into the building you'll see a small sitting area and then to your left Wohlman has his barber chair and beyond that in a separate room is Glandon's workspace.

Glandon had been working in Cold Spring as a stylist for about three years when she decided she needed to make some changes.

"I first opened a shop over in Cold Spring and that building/location didn't quite work out. So until I could find where I wanted to be I started subbing at the schools as a paraprofessional and ended up subbing a lot at Kennedy School here in St. Joseph and just fell in love with the town."

Glandon says she had a client that told her about a St. Joseph location that could fit two stylists booths and that a barber based in St. Cloud, Wohlman, might be interested in moving. Wohlman is originally from St. Joseph, he says he jumped at the chance to relocate back to his home.

"I'm just excited to be a part of a town that I think is growing in really fun ways right now. It's an up and coming sort of feel, a hidden gem, that I think a lot more people are going to start realizing is out here. I'm excited to kind of get in at the ground floor."

Each owner has their own work station inside the building. Wohlman focuses on men's cuts, while Glandon does men's, women's, kid's cuts and color.

(Chrissy Gaetke, WJON)

Glandon has been set up since the beginning of this month and Wohlman just put the final touches on his space this week. Both are currently booking appointments.

You can check out both Jan's Barbershop and Two Bits Men's Grooming Salon on Facebook. Both recommend calling to make appointments. Glandon can be reached at 320-428-3050 and Wohlman, 320-469-2861.