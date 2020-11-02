St. Cloud’s Talahi Community School to Move to Distance Learning

ST. CLOUD -- Another St. Cloud elementary school is transitioning to distance learning.

The St. Cloud Area School District announced Monday afternoon that starting Tuesday (November 3rd) Talahi Community School will be going to distance learning until November 16th.

The district says roughly 15% of the schools licensed staff, non-licensed staff, and students are currently in quarantine due to positive cases, exposures, or symptoms.

As a result, the district is unable to adequately staff for in-person learning. Talahi students will return to their regular hybrid model on November 16th.

Clearview and Lincoln Elementary Schools are also in distance learning due to operational challenges.

As always, grab and go meals can be picked up at any elementary school from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and parents who are considered essential workers are eligible to receive childcare through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.