St. Cloud's Poseidon House has been named the 'Ugliest House In The Midwest' by HGTV's new competition show 'Ugliest House In America'. However, the competition isn't over yet.

Zack Duckworth, Keller Williams Preferred Realty

We first broke the story to you locally that last night kicked off the first of a 5-night premiere event of the new show hosted by Retta, a home design enthusiast, and actress known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Good Girls.

Get our free mobile app

Retta will tour a total of 12 homes throughout the country to deem which home is indeed the “ugliest home in America”.

Zack Duckworth, Keller Williams Preferred Realty

Last night, the Poseidon House won the title in the midwest and will now face off against the other finalists which have yet to be named.

Zack Duckworth, Keller Williams Preferred Realty

The homeowners nominated themselves to be part of it and only one will win a $150,000 home remodel.

Zack Duckworth, Keller Williams Preferred Realty

Tonight's episode will feature ugly homes from the south. You can watch it at 9 p.m. local time on HGTV.

Zack Duckworth, Keller Williams Preferred Realty

If you missed last night's episode, catch it here. We found a link on YouTube!