St. Cloud’s Former East Side Casey’s Has Been Changed Into A BP Station

The former Casey's General Store on St. Cloud's East Side has completed its transformation into a BP station.

The St. Cloud Casey's location on Lincoln Avenue was sold to a company called PK Retail, Incorporated back in March. While the Casey's signage was immediately removed, it took almost seven months for the new signage to be put up.

WJON (March 2023):

The convenience store at 656 Lincoln Avenue Southeast has been sold to a company called PK Retail LLC. The new name of the store is Lincoln General Stop. A spokeswoman says they will start swapping out the signage and branding Monday. She says the operations will remain pretty much the same with the gas station and convenience store offering the same services just under a new name and new ownership.

For a few months the building's facade was just a blank slate of bricks, while a handmade sign sat out front proclaiming that the store was, in fact, open. Now the place looks a little more inviting with official BP signage (although the new owners have kept the Casey's digital gas-price sign, minus the former store's logo.

While the Casey's in St. Joseph also closed around the same time, there are still a few locations in the area.

In Sauk Rapids, there are two Casey's locations, one at 860 Golden Spike Road (near Highway 10) and another at 1802 8th Avenue NW near Highway 10.

There is also a location in Waite Park at 561 10th Avenue South.

