St. Cloud Woman Crashes into Cold Spring Dairy Queen [VIDEO]

COLD SPRING -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a Cold Spring Dairy Queen.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 in Cold Spring.

Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says 30-year-old Hodon Abdi was heading west on Highway 23 trying to make a U-turn to go east when she hit another vehicle, lost control of her vehicle and drove through the wall of the Dairy Queen.

Abdi was hurt in the crash but refused medical treatment. No one else was hurt. She was cited for careless driving.

Cold Spring Police Department