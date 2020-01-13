St. Cloud VA Hosting Peer-Led Recovery Night

ST. CLOUD -- Local veterans, their families, and members of the community will have the opportunity to attend a mental health awareness event this week.

The St. Cloud VA is hosting Recovery Night in their auditorium from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

There will be a resource fair and veteran speakers to help empower those looking for rehabilitation and recovery.

Pre-registration for the event is not required.

