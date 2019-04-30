St. Cloud VA Holding Baby Shower for Veteran Parents

ST. CLOUD -- Women make up around 10 percent of veterans in the United States and nearly half of those two million women are of reproductive age.

With that in mind, the St. Cloud VA is holding a baby shower on Wednesday to honor veteran moms, dads, and adoptive parents who have had or are expecting babies in 2019.

Their goal is to celebrate veteran parents while also bringing attention to the variety of primary, prenatal, preconception, infertility, maternity, and newborn care services offered by the St. Cloud VA healthcare system.

The event will be held in the VA auditorium from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Registration is required and you can sign up by calling the St. Cloud VA at 320-252-1670, Ext. 6655 or Ext. 7625.