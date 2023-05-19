St. Cloud To Offer Pop-Up Splash Pad Featuring A Fire Truck

Earlier this week, St. Cloud Parks and Recreation opened the gates to summer by opening the city's splash pads. Riverside and Westwood's splash pads opened up on Tuesday and the Lake George splash pad followed by opening on Thursday morning.

In addition to those splash pads that will be open every day all summer long, the Parks and Rec team has announced a 'pop-up' splash pad event that is set to feature two toddler favorites: water to play in and big, emergency vehicles.

NEW! Beat the summer heat at St. Cloud’s first-ever Pop-Up Splash Pad! Attendees can run through the spray of a fire hose, check out a firetruck and police car, and play some lawn games with your local firefighters and police officers! This event is free and for all ages. No registration is required – just bring a towel and dress in clothes that can get wet!

The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th at St. Cloud's Centennial Park.

Sartell's Watab Park splash pad and Celebration wading pool are both slated to open on May 31st and will be open when the temperature is over 70 degrees (which in Minnesota is never guaranteed).

Cold Spring's splash pad will open on Memorial Day weekend.

Every time we hop on the radio and ask what St. Cloud is missing, a community pool is number one on the list. Literally, every time. While there are no current plans to re-build the pool, we can at least be thankful for the splash pads to cool down (and wear out) the kiddos this summer in Central Minnesota.

