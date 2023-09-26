Mayor Dave Kleis Presents City Survey Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in from the biannual St. Cloud Survey. Mayor Dave Kleis gave a presentation to the city council during Monday night's meeting.

He says of the people who responded, 71 percent like the community for its overall safety, 88 percent say they approve of the appearance of the city, and 85 percent say it is a friendly community.

As for what the residents like best about St. Cloud..

All I need, family is here, medical services, parks, trails and recreation those were the top four on "What do you like most about St. Cloud", and we asked that they pick just one.

In the category of overall safety, he says 57 percent responded they feel safe walking alone downtown.

We've talked about this many times, downtown is one of the safest areas in the entire city by all measures, but if people don't feel that, that's why the downtown is such a focus for us.

He says 93 percent responded they feel safe walking alone in their neighborhood, and 62 percent feel safe walking alone at night in their neighborhood.

Overall the top three priorities for the people who filled out the survey are roads at number one, crime and safety at number two, and traffic congestion at number three.

Get our free mobile app

The survey was mailed out to residents over the summer in coordination with St. Cloud State University.

Kleis says they had a 15 percent response rate with just over 4,800 households completing the survey.

READ RELATED ARTICLES