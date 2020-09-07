St. Cloud Street to Close for Three Years
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud street near St. Cloud Hospital will be closed to through traffic for nearly three years.
Fifth Avenue North will be closed starting Wednesday and will remain closed until July of 2023.
The street will be closed from the hospital parking ramp entrance on 12th Street North to approximately 200 feet south of the water treatment plant.
The closure is necessary due to construction at the water treatment facility.
