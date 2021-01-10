St. Cloud State Falls to UMary 85-79

BISMARCK -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team struggled late and fell to the University of Mary in game two on Saturday.

The game stayed close throughout. UMary netted the first basket, but St. Cloud State quickly snatched away the lead. Neither team led by more than six points until a push by the Huskies in the last three minutes of the opening half. At the break, SCSU was up 46-36.

The Marauders slowly chipped away at that lead in the second half. With almost 13 minutes remaining, the game was tied up at 56. After that, UMary outscored St. Cloud State 29-23 to come out ahead 85-79.

Anthony Roberts led the way for SCSU with 29 points, three rebounds, and a steal. Ryan Bagley finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Josh Tomasi added 10 points and five rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 1-3. They will look to get some momentum going on Friday when they host Minot State University. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.