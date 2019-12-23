St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He told me that the district is still in the planning stages but will likely ask voters to approve renovations at Apollo in 2020. He says a question on the November ballet is likely but he stopped short of committing to that. He is also unclear on the dollar amount needed for the renovations. Listen to the conversation below.

Tech High School has some small improvements and finishing touches that will be done in the spring. Jett says they are always looking at ways to improve security and safety in all schools. He also talked about the advantage that St. Cloud schools have with Advanced Placement classes that can count as college credit.