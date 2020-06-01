St. Cloud Summer School Update [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says they are planning distance learning for summer school with restrictions at all their schools. He also indicated that summer sports activities on-site can begin as early as June 15. Jett says they will be following CDC guidelines with schools openings this summer.

Jett recapped the 2019-2020 school year including the last 2 months of distance learning. He also talked about the Tech and Apollo graduations and a plan to get students together at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in July.