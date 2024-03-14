St. Cloud Schools Celebrate 10 Years of “One District – One Book”

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Area School District is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of the “One District – One Book” program.

Every February, during “I Love To Read” month, the district’s elementary schools come together to read the same book. Literacy Coordinator Lori Eckert says the program provides benefits even after the program is done.

During this month, every family gets to take home one book. So by the time they finish their elementary school years, they have six books that are part of their family library.

This year, students read “The World According to Humphrey”. Eckert says the district has sent home over 22,000 books since the program began, and it takes dozens of people to make each year’s program succeed.

It's the media specialists in the building and the literacy teams that helped to roll out events at their schools. The high school sports teams and the national honor society often come and volunteer. We have community ed, which facilitates community partners to come and help, student readers, teacher readers, the equity department, and then, of course, the 1000s of people and families that come and participate. “One District One Book” is a big thing. It takes a lot of people to have a lot of fun.

In other school board action, all staff at the St. Cloud School District are working with approved contracts, after the final contract was approved at last night’s school board meeting. The contract with clerical staff was unanimously approved by the board, signaling the end of the negotiation process through the 2024-2025 school year.

The 2024-2025 school year calendar was also approved.

