St. Cloud Public Works: Prepare Now for Next Round of Snow

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Public Works wants you to be prepared and patient over the next couple of days as another round of snow moves through the area.

They say during these types of snow events it is critical that snow plows focus on the arterial and collector roads to ensure they are passable for emergency vehicles, ambulances, and the transit system. There will be a delay in getting to residential roadways, so they are recommending to plan ahead and alter your plans if possible.

The city is also encouraging residents to proactively move vehicles off the street if possible.

Other ways you can help are staying home if possible, packing a winter supply kit if you do have to venture out, and staying tuned for the latest updates.

