St. Cloud Man With Four Felony Warrants Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted by police was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities say 21-year-old D'Angelo Nelson was spotted in the 200 block of 14th Avenue North just before 3:00 p.m. Police say Nelson had four felony level warrants out for his arrest.

Officers arrived on scene and saw a man believed to be Nelson leaving the home. Police say they made contact with the man, who gave officers a false name and then fled the scene on foot.

He was later found in the area of 13th Avenue and 3rd Street North and arrested.

The man was identified as Nelson and he was taken to the Stearns County Jail for his warrants. He also faces charges of fleeing on foot and giving a false name to police.