St. Cloud Man Uses Stimulus to Buy Lunch for Good Shepherd Staff

SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud man used his COVID-19 stimulus money to give back to the community this spring.

Back in May, Bob Erickson provided staff members at the Good Shepherd Community campuses in both Sauk Rapids and Becker with 260 Subway boxed lunches.

Erickson’s wife Evelyn Erickson was a resident at the facility in Sauk Rapids prior to her death from Alzheimer’s in 2018.

Long-term care facilities around the state have been heavily affected by the pandemic, and Erickson says since he did not need the money, he decided to give back to the community that had supported him and his wife.

Erickson has also started the Share a Smile With a Stranger campaign in honor of his wife.