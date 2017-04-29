St. Cloud Man Arrested After Alleged Attack with Fork

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police responded to a report of an assault at the Place of Hope at 511 9th Avenue North at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say 36-year-old Christopher Cox of St. Cloud had an argument with a 56 year-old man from St. Cloud regarding Cox not being allowed inside the Place of Hope. During the argument, Cox had a fork, and struck the victim twice in the face, causing minor injuries.

A volunteer at the shelter, a 35-year-old man, tried to intervene and restrain Cox, but he was also attacked by Cox with the fork and received minor injuries.