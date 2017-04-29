St. Cloud Man Arrested After Alleged Attack with Fork
ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police responded to a report of an assault at the Place of Hope at 511 9th Avenue North at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Police say 36-year-old Christopher Cox of St. Cloud had an argument with a 56 year-old man from St. Cloud regarding Cox not being allowed inside the Place of Hope. During the argument, Cox had a fork, and struck the victim twice in the face, causing minor injuries.
A volunteer at the shelter, a 35-year-old man, tried to intervene and restrain Cox, but he was also attacked by Cox with the fork and received minor injuries.
Cox was arrested at the scene, and is being held at the Stearns Count Jail. Cox is facing two counts of 2nd degree assault