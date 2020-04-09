St. Cloud Lights Up to Honor Essential Workers

ST. CLOUD -- States all over the country are lighting up different landmarks and buildings on Thursday night to honor healthcare and other essential workers during COVID-19.

The Light It Blue campaign made it to two places in St. Cloud, the new water tower and Lincoln Plaza. Other sites in Minnesota include the Interstate 35W bridge, Target Field, and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The first Light It Blue event happened two weeks ago in the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

