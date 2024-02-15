St. Cloud July 4th Fireworks Names New Executive Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area July 4th Fireworks board has chosen a new executive director.

Christina Buttenhoff has been named to replace Tom Richardson who died in March 2023. Buttenhoff has been volunteering with the fireworks display for several years and worked closely with Richardson during that time.

In a news release, the committee says Buttenhoff will bring new ideas for community outreach and fundraising. Fundraising is paramount because the 4th of July fireworks receive no city or county funding. The show is entirely dependent on donations.

Some new features this year will be VIP viewing passes for purchase, additional food trucks, and more live music.

This year will be the 78th consecutive year of the St. Cloud Area July 4th Fireworks.

