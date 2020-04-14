St. Cloud Issues Hiring and Spending Freeze

ST. CLOUD -- As the global economy takes a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Cloud officials are trying to be fiscally responsible when it comes to spending.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city has implemented a hiring and spending freeze. The freeze would halt all interviews for open city positions, and any planned purchases in the 2020 city budget.

The budget passed back in December, but by freezing hiring and major spending proposals we can do that until we have a better picture. We take it week-to-week and month-to-month but a lot of those decisions will be clearer in May when we actually have to make those.

Kleis says they will continue to do other smaller and less expensive projects such as potholes.

Over the coming weeks, the council will continue to monitor expenses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.