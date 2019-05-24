St. Cloud Garbage Pickup on Schedule Memorial Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who have their garbage and recycling picked up Mondays will still need to put their trash cans out Sunday night. Yard waste, refuse and recycling schedules will be picked up as usual despite the Memorial Day holiday.

Refuse and recycling schedules will also remain normal for the rest of the week.

However, the city's compost site will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen at Noon on Tuesday.