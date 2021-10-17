St. Cloud Friends of the Library Holding Annual Bag Book Sale

ST. CLOUD -- Book lovers are encouraged to make their way to the Great River Regional Library later this week.

The St. Cloud Friends of the Library is holding their annual Fall Bag of Books Sale starting Thursday.

LeAnn Orth is with the organization and says they have an overstock of inventory for all types of readers.

All the books are donated. Some have come from the Great River Regional Library system and others donated from residents who have cleaned out their libraries. So we have a lot of books that are pretty new.

Orth says the cost is $4 per bag and you can fill as many bags as you want. She says they also have specials for teachers and home schools where they can fill a box for $5.

We have them all out on the tables by types of books from children's books to paper backs. You pick what books you want and fill your bag. You can even buy more than one bag.

Orth says they also have a huge selection of movies, dvds, audio books and magazines for non-readers.

All the proceeds go back to support the Great River Regional Library programming.

Orth says they could also use some more volunteers to help with the book sale.

The book sale runs Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Mississippi Room.