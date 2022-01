ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a car fire Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. along I-94.

Fire crews arrived to find an unoccupied car fully engulfed. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.

The fire caused roughly $7,200 in damage.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown, but is not believed to be suspicious.