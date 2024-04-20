St. Cloud Crush Hire New Girls Hockey Coach

District 742 has announced the hiring of Mike Petroske as head girls hockey coach of the St. Cloud Crush. The Crush is a co-op consisting of students from Tech, Apollo and Cathedral High Schools.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Petroske as our new head coach," said Eric Ruska, Activities Director at St. Cloud Tech High School, who oversees the St. Cloud Crush hockey co-op team. "His deep roots in our hockey community, coupled with his extensive experience and knowledge, make him the perfect fit to lead our girls to success on and off the ice."

Petroske has the following to say about this new opportunity:

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead this talented group of athletes," said Petroske. "Together, we will work tirelessly to build a program that not only honors our rich tradition but also sets a new standard of excellence."

Coach Petroske is actively looking to find additions to the coaching staff.