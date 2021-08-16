New St. Cloud Crush Logo Revealed

ST. CLOUD -- The new St. Cloud Co-op sports teams have unveiled their new logo.

Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Laurie Putnam says the new St. Cloud Crush logo represents the uniqueness of this area, established a common bond across both sides of town, and communicated strength and commitment of our teams to win on the fields, courts and tracks.

The teams’ colors will be royal blue and orange on a background of either white, grey, or black.

The St. Cloud Crush branding was designed with the help of the community, students, coaches, and advisors.

Last month, The St. Cloud school board approved combining the Apollo High School and Tech High School girls tennis, boys tennis, girls softball, boys baseball, and girls basketball teams.

The new co-ops join the existing joint teams for gymnastics, dance, wrestling, boys hockey, girls hockey, boys lacrosse, and girls lacrosse.

The district says the decision to combine followed participation levels dropping below the threshold that would allow for enough kids to fill out 9th grade, junior varsity, and varsity team rosters.