St. Cloud Council Approves Former Tech Renovation into City Hall

ST. CLOUD -- You should expect to see parts of the former St. Cloud Technical High School coming down as soon as next month.

During Monday night's regular meeting the city council unanimously approved a $10.4 million project to demolish the non-historic parts of the building, remove the asbestos, and then renovate the 1917 and 1938 portions into a new city hall.

If everything goes according to plan, the city staff could move in by the end of this year. The 1917 portion of the building will be turning 105 years old next year.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis calls the project a 'tremendous asset into a core neighborhood".

This project was supposed to move forward last year but was delayed for a year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kleis says the city also has three interested parties who want to buy the current city hall. Action to sell that building will happen in the coming months.

The new St. Cloud Tech High School opened in the fall of 2019.

