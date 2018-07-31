St. Cloud Airport Receives Over $1-million in Grant Money

ST. CLOUD -- The US Department of Transportation has given a grant to the St. Cloud Regional Airport for just over $1.2-million.

The grant is so the airport can build a 1,600-foot taxiway to provide better access to hangars. According to a release from Congressman Tom Emmer , the grant will also help the airport build infrastructure for any new hangar space or other development of the airport needed in the future.

The airport recently added seasonal flights to Fort Meyers, Florida.