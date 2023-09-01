St. Boniface Transferring Assumption Community to Benedictine

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Another senior living community in central Minnesota has been transferred.

St. Boniface is transferring membership of Assumption Community to Benedictine, a nationally recognized Catholic, non-profit senior care organization.

Assumption Home was founded in 1963 by the Church of St. Boniface in Cold Spring. It includes a 76-bed skilled nursing facility called Assumption Home, Assumption Court which is a 59-unit assisted living campus, Asher Haus which is a 28-unit assisted living memory care building, the John Paul Apartments, a 61-unit subsidized senior apartment building and Assumption Community Services which is a Medicare-certified home health agency. It employs 153 people.

Benedictine was founded in 1985 by the Benedictine Sisters of Saint Scholastica Monastery in Duluth. It currently has 31 campuses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois, and Missouri.

Get our free mobile app

The transfer is expected to be completed after November 1st following the review and approval from the Minnesota Department of Health.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember? Salon Selectives. The OG Herbal Essences. Vidal Sassoon. The '90s was stacked with radical haircare options, and we want to know how many of these classic shampoos you remember.