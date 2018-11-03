Mass Honors Health Care Workers This Weekend

ST. JOSEPH-- The St. Cloud Diocese is continuing their tradition of honoring health care professionals this Sunday in St. Joseph.

Health care workers of all faith backgrounds are welcome to attend a Mass at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Benedict’s Monastery. The service takes place close to the feast of St. Luke, the patron saint of physicians and surgeons, and will be followed by a community reception.

In the U.S. the tradition of honoring health care professionals with a Mass began in the 1930s. The practice was brought back to the St. Cloud Diocese three years ago.

The Diocese has 24 Catholic-sponsored hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.