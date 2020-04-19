St. Augusta Boy Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash

ST. AUGUSTA -- A St. Augusta boy was hurt in an ATV crash on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a home in the 220000 block of 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Authorities say they spoke to the boy’s parents and learned the 4-year-old had gotten onto the 50cc ATV after his siblings had gotten off, drove over a dirt mound and crashed.

He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where he is being treated for a significant head injury.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.