South St. Paul Police Search for Wild Goat

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Police in South St. Paul are trying to corral a wild goat before a driver hits it.

Reports say police believe the goat likely escaped from a livestock market. It's been seen roaming a hillside on the city's eastern side for several months and has attracted a legion of fans on social media.

Police say the goat is becoming more comfortable venturing closer to roads in search of food and have reached out to Farmaste Animal Sanctuary for help in capturing the animal.

