South Dakota, Wisconsin Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions

UNDATED -- Two states that border Minnesota have the fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the United States.

WalletHub says South Dakota remains the state with the fewest restrictions. Two major reasons why South Dakota ranks #1 are that they were one of only seven states that never had a mandate for all schools to close, and it's the only state that never required a statewide closure of bars and restaurants.

Wisconsin has moved from #34 up to #2 for fewest restrictions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has lifted all restrictions on large gatherings, it had closed but now fully re-opened restaurants and bars and has fully re-opened non-essential businesses due to a court order ruling the Stay At Home order unconstitutional.

Two other Minnesota border states, North Dakota and Iowa, rank 9th and 10th for fewest restrictions.

Minnesota ranks in the middle with the 26th fewest restrictions.