Souhan; Winfield Jr. Could be a First Round Pick [PODCAST]

The Gophers could have 4 to 5 players selected in the NFL draft this week. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says safety Antoine Winfield Jr. could be a first round pick but more than likely will be a 2nd round choice. Jim also talks about where Tyler Johnson, Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin and Rodney Smith could go. Jim also discusses offensive lineman Ben Bartch of St. John's draft status.

The Minnesota Lynx acquired 3 players on draft night Friday night. Jim talks about the additions and the likelihood that the WNBA plays this season.

Jim also talked about what Major League Baseball is looking at to start play at some point this summer.