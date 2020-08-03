Souhan; Wild Played Well in Playoff Opener [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild won 3-0 in Game 1 of their NHL first round play-in series Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Wild took advantage of the points in the game that they controlled play while Vancouver didn't capitalize on scoring opportunities. Jim says the Wild in past playoff series often were in the situation that Vancouver was in last night.

The Twins won the final 3 games of the 4-game series including a 3-1 victory over Cleveland Sunday. Jim says the Twins managed their pitching staff well over the past 3 days including a bullpen game Sunday due to Homer Bailey ending up on the injured list. Jim says Jake Odorizzi and Bailey could return soon but no timetable for their return has been identified. Jim says he is more concerned about the calf injury to 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson. He says Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza will see time at 3rd base in Donaldson's absence.

The NBA started play this past weekend. Jim says the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all look good on TV despite no fans and Jim says the intensity level is still high and hasn't influenced how teams are playing. He does says virtual fans which Fox tried last week didn't look good.

The Vikings are extended the contract of General Manager Rick Spielman. He says the next move for the Vikings is to get a contract extension for running back Dalvin Cook.