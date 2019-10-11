Souhan; Wild May Just Not Be Good [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are still win less after falling 5-2 at Winnipeg Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said it is possible the 0-3 record is an indication that they are just not good. Listen below.

The Timberwolves lost a preseason game at Golden State Thursday giving up 143 points. Jim thinks the Wolves will push the tempo this season and will give up more points because of it.

The Vikings host Philadelphia Sunday at noon. Jim thinks it will be tough for the Vikings to run the ball because of the Eagles run defense. A win here will make making the playoffs much more attainable.