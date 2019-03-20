Souhan; Wild Aren’t Dead Yet? [PODCAST]

The Minnesota lost 3-1 at home against Colorado last night but remain just 1 point back of Arizona for the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference with 8 games remaining. Arizona has 9 games left. Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says they still aren't out of it despite the loss. Jim also suggests that Bruce Boudreau may not lose his job if the Wild miss the playoffs. Listen below.

The Viking resigned kicker Dan Bailey to a 1-year deal. Jim says with $250,000 in guaranteed dollars he can't afford to screw up. Jim also suggests that the Vikings could be close to signing a free agent offensive lineman.