Souhan; What’s Going On with Berrios? [PODCAST]

The Twins swept a 4-game series at Texas over the weekend including a 12-7 win Saturday despite another rough outing for starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that Berrios needs to be more aggressive in the strike zone early in at-bats especially when he's given such a big lead. Listen to the conversation below.

The Vikings won their 2nd of 2 preseason games Sunday night against Seattle. Jim says the battle for backup quarterback is taking shape. Kyle Sloter outplayed Sean Mannion but the team seems to have more confidence in Mannion. He talked about whether Sloter should a chance to see 2nd team defenses in preseason instead of the 3rd stringers he's been going up against.

Kaare Vedvik made his Vikings debut Sunday night and was used on punts, kickoffs and on an extra point.