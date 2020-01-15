Souhan; What Donaldson Signing Means [PODCAST]

The Twins agreed to sign free agent 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson to a 4-year $96 Million contract with a club option for a 5th year. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested what the new batting order would look like with Donaldson and if the Twins will now make some other moves to help the pitching staff. Listen below.

The Gopher men's basketball team will host Penn State tonight. Jim says it isn't a must win but winning this game certainly would help their chances of making the NCAA tournament.

The Timberwolves could get Karl-Anthony Towns back tonight when they host Indiana. Jim explained why Towns didn't return on Monday.