Souhan; Vikings Will Miss Hunter [PODCAST]

The Vikings host the Green Bay Packers Sunday in their season opener at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Vikings will miss Defensive End Danielle Hunter for the next 3 weeks. Hunter was placed on IR. He'll miss at least the next 3 weeks. Souhan says he wasn't aware that this injury was this serious. He says the trade for Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue looks like a bigger deal now with Hunter out for awhile. Souhan says it's possible Hunter misses more than just 3 games.

The NFL season starts tonight when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. Jim says Patrick Mahomes could even be greater that what he is already. He says Mahomes loves playing in Kansas City and the Chiefs have to be the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Jim says it will be interesting to see how having fans in Kansas City tonight will work. He suspects the Vikings will be watching closely to see how this works.

The NBA playoffs continued last night with a double overtime win for the Toronto Raptors over the Boston Celtics. Jim doesn't think the winner of that series or Miami will put up too much of a fight against either L.A. team in the finals.