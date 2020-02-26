Souhan; Vikings Still Could Trade Diggs [PODCAST]

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman told the media Tuesday that receiver Stefon Diggs is a big part of the Vikings and the team's future. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says that Spielman still has a 50% chance of trading Diggs this off-season. The Vikings also need to decide on Kirk Cousins. Jim would like to see the Vikings not sign him to an extension before this season.

The Wild edged Columbus and are still in contention for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 3 points back for the last spot. Jim says the Wild don't appear to be playing worse after the change in coaches.

The Gopher men's basketball team will host #9 Maryland tonight. A win puts them back in a position where a NCAA tournament berth is still a possibility.