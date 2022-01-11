Souhan: Vikings Shouldn’t Rush to Hire a GM

The Vikings fired General Manager Rick Spielman and Head Coach Mike Zimmer Monday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says fans typically feel the team needs to move quickly to hire a General Manager and a head coach so they don't miss out on a hot candidate. Souhan says mistakes are more likely to be made when an organization moves too quickly and hires the wrong candidate because of a fear of missing out.

Get our free mobile app

Souhan says candidates for the job could include former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, Vikings co-director of player personnel Jamaal Stephenson, Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, and Indianapolis Colts Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown.

If you'd like to hear my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below. Jim joins me weekdays at 7:15 a.m. on WJON.